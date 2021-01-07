Lenovo's Yoga 7 AiO can flip between landscape and portrait modes

Lenovo also offers integrated wireless casting hardware here so you can stream your tablet or smartphone content to the AiO 7, and promises a future update that can turn the device into a smart TV. The display itself has a 4K resolution and supports 99 percent DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB color standards. There’s also a detachable 5-megapixel webcam at the top of the screen which, based on the pictures Lenovo provided, has super thin bezels on the top, left and right sides. The AiO 7 also appears to have a clean, minimalist design based on those photos.

Powering this all-in-one is an up to AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor with an NVIDIA RTX 2060 GPU that should provide plenty of power for most tasks and games. You can also use the AiO’s built-in mics to interact with Amazon’s Alexa (or Cortana if you prefer). If you’re already drooling at the images of the Yoga AiO 7, and are ready to drop the $1,599 asking price for it, you’ll have to wait till February when it becomes available in China. At this time, Lenovo said the AiO 7 is not available in North America.

If you’re looking for something more portable, the company also unveiled a series of IdeaPad laptops today. The IdeaPad 5G 14-inch uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx chipset (and not the 8cx Gen 2 that was announced last year), meaning it runs Windows on ARM. Like most Snapdragon PCs, the IdeaPad 5G promises long-lasting battery life of up to 20 hours, as well as built-in cellular connectivity. As its name suggests, this laptop will connect to 5G networks where available, and will drop to 4G LTE when not. When you prefer to use your home or office network, the IdeaPad 5G will connect via WiFi 5, which is an interesting choice given WiFi 6 is becoming more common in new laptops.