Lenovo's Yoga 7 AiO can flip between landscape and portrait modes

It’s time again for Lenovo to update its products, and brace yourselves, because there’s a ton of them. As part of its CES 2021 newspalooza, the company is announcing a slew of new devices like laptops, tablets, all-in-ones and monitors. Of note are the new IdeaPad 5G 14-inch, the Yoga AiO 7 and new IdeaPad 5 Pros with AMD chips. Most of these aren’t slated to arrive in the US at the moment, though it’s possible they will in the future.
Let’s start with the most eye-catching: the 27-inch Yoga AiO 7. It features Lenovo’s patent-pending rotating hinge that can help the screen flip between landscape and portrait orientations. The company’s previous all-in-one PCs have had hinges that allow for different setups, but this is the first to be able to turn entirely vertical. So in case you wanted to work on a giant phone screen, you’ll have the option. But you can still tilt the monitor to prop up at up to 20 degrees for easier interaction if you like.