If you’re waiting for Amazon Prime Day to kick off tomorrow, you may want to take advantage of the deals that other retailers already have going on. Walmart has already kicked off its own “anti-Prime Day” savings event and with it comes the best price we’ve seen on the Lenovo Smart Clock. Right now, Walmart has the smart alarm clock for $39, which is $1 cheaper than its previous low and 50 percent off its normal price.
Lenovo's Google-powered Smart Clock drops to $39 at Walmart
Sponsored Links
This little gadget has gotten quite popular since its release last year. We gave it a score of 87 for its charming design, ambient light sensor, sunrise alarm feature and lack of camera. While it might seem strange that the omission of a feature is in our pros list, it makes sense for device like this. More people likely feel more comfortable having a smart alarm clock if they know there’s no chance of a built-in camera being hacked.
The Lenovo Smart Clock also doesn’t play video or make video calls, which might be a bummer if you’re looking for a tiny smart display that doubles as an alarm clock. You’ll have better luck with Amazon’s Echo Show 5 if that’s the case, but the Lenovo Smart Clock excels at actually being a clock. It also houses the Google Assistant, so you are able to bark orders at it like you would a standard Google Assistant speaker. You can use voice commands to turn on and off smart home devices, play music, set timers and reminders and more.
Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.