Lenovo's Google-powered Smart Clock drops to $39 at Walmart

This little gadget has gotten quite popular since its release last year. We gave it a score of 87 for its charming design, ambient light sensor, sunrise alarm feature and lack of camera. While it might seem strange that the omission of a feature is in our pros list, it makes sense for device like this. More people likely feel more comfortable having a smart alarm clock if they know there’s no chance of a built-in camera being hacked.

The Lenovo Smart Clock also doesn’t play video or make video calls, which might be a bummer if you’re looking for a tiny smart display that doubles as an alarm clock. You’ll have better luck with Amazon’s Echo Show 5 if that’s the case, but the Lenovo Smart Clock excels at actually being a clock. It also houses the Google Assistant, so you are able to bark orders at it like you would a standard Google Assistant speaker. You can use voice commands to turn on and off smart home devices, play music, set timers and reminders and more.

