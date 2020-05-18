Lenovo's $400 digital picture frame is half-off if you pre-order it

At CES 2020, Lenovo showed off its new Smart Frame, an elegant $399 digital picture display the company said it would release in August. While the device is still coming out later this year, Lenovo is opening up pre-orders early. While supplies last, you can reserve the Smart Frame on Indiegogo and get a 50 percent discount in the process.

When we saw the device earlier this year, we declared it "one of the most elegantly designed digital photo frames" we had seen. A lot of that had to do with the midcentury modern-inspired design of the Smart Frame and the anti-glare coating Lenovo applied to its 21.9-inch 1080p display. It gave its screen a matte finish that's more common with hung art than LCD screens.