Lenovo's Tab P11 Android tablet is targeted at families

Lenovo has released a new Android tablet at this year’s CES, though it has a rather familiar name. It’s called the Lenovo Tab P11, and it appears to be a more budget-friendly and lesser version of last year’s Tab P11 Pro. While the P11 Pro is aimed at professionals, the P11 is aimed more at families.
The P11’s display, for example, is not quite as advanced as the one on the P11 Pro. Instead of a 11.5-inch OLED (2,560 x 1,600 resolution), the P11 has a 11-inch high-definition 2K (2,000 x 1,200) touchscreen IPS LCD. That said, Lenovo says that the Tab P11 still has integrated Eye Care mode technology plus a way to lower harmful blue light, which is frequently associated with eye strain. The overall look of the Tab P11 is rather handsome as well. It has a dual-tone finish in either Slate Grey or Platinum Grey coupled with an aluminum alloy chassis.