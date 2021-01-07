Lenovo's Tab P11 Android tablet is targeted at families

Other specs include a battery life of up to 15 hours and it comes with a new kid-friendly mode called Kids Space from Google. This offers parents and children an array of family-friendly apps, books and videos tailored for children under nine. On the front is an 8-megapixel front camera for video chats. If you’re concerned about privacy, the Tab P11 also includes a Smart Privacy feature that will blur your background. As far as audio goes, the Tab P11 offers quad speakers with Dolby Atmos.

While the P11 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G, the P11 is powered by the Snapdragon 662 Mobile Platform with Advanced LTE. It packs in up to 6GB of RAM and has an integrated Qualcomm FastConnect subsystem. Just like the Tab P11 Pro, the Tap P11 will work with an optional keyboard pack or the Precision Pen stylus.

Seeing as the Tab P11 doesn’t have the high-end features of the Pro, it’s also a lot cheaper. Instead of the Pro’s $499, the Tab P11 starts at just $230. The Tab P11 will be available this month.

At the same time, Lenovo is also announcing a new Alexa Show Mode for PC, which will essentially turn your Lenovo PC into a pseudo Alexa smart display. You can ask it to play music, control your smart home or set reminders, just like you can on the Echo Show. The Show Mode won’t be available until Q2 of this year.