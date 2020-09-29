Latest in Gear

Image credit: Cherlynn Low / Engadget

Lenovo's Thinkpad X1 Fold is available for pre-order starting at $2,499

The company says it's 'the world’s first foldable PC.'
Kris Holt, @krisholt
55m ago
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold
Cherlynn Low / Engadget

After five years of development, Lenovo is almost ready to start shipping the Thinkpad X1 Fold, which it claims is the first PC with a foldable display. It has opened up pre-orders for the device, which starts at $2,499.

The Thinkpad X1 Fold has a 13.3-inch OLED display that folds together like a book. The two halves don’t close entirely, which leaves enough space to slide in the Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard Lenovo designed for the device. The X1 Fold can wirelessly charge the keyboard while it’s nestled inside. Other accessories include the Lenovo Mod Pen and Easel Stand.

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Fold
Chris Velazco / Engadget

The system runs on Windows 10 and it’s powered by Intel Core processors with Intel Hybrid technology. There’s also optional 5G if you need or want always-on connectivity.

Lenovo hasn’t revealed exactly when the X1 Fold will be available. It was previously slated for the middle of this year, but that obviously didn’t pan out. However, the fact it’s taking pre-orders is a clear indication the system is more or less ready to go.

