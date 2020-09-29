Lenovo's Thinkpad X1 Fold is available for pre-order starting at $2,499

After five years of development, Lenovo is almost ready to start shipping the Thinkpad X1 Fold, which it claims is the first PC with a foldable display. It has opened up pre-orders for the device, which starts at $2,499.

The Thinkpad X1 Fold has a 13.3-inch OLED display that folds together like a book. The two halves don’t close entirely, which leaves enough space to slide in the Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard Lenovo designed for the device. The X1 Fold can wirelessly charge the keyboard while it’s nestled inside. Other accessories include the Lenovo Mod Pen and Easel Stand.