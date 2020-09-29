Latest in Gear

Lenovo's 2-pound Thinkpad X1 Nano features Intel's latest processors

You can get up to Intel's 11-generation Core i7 in the X1 Nano.
Ann Smajstrla
56m ago
Lenovo has announced its latest addition to the ThinkPad X1 collection: the X1 Nano. The company says its features should make it a sleek but powerful laptop ideal for business professionals. For one thing, the newest ThinkPad is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors; and at just under 2 pounds (1 kg) it’s Lenovo’s lightest laptop yet.

The X1 Nano is the first ThinkPad based on the Intel Evo platform with Intel’s latest processors -- up to the 11th-generation Core i7 -- and the first with 5G capabilities. It can be configured with up to 16GB LPDDR4x memory and up to 1TB PCIe SSD storage. Lenovo also promises 17 hours of battery life to power your productivity if you’re not near a plug.

As for its display, the X1 Nano features a13-inch 2K display with 16:10 aspect ratio and 2160 x 1350 resolution. While a touchscreen isn’t a default option, you can add that feature on.The laptop also has two upward-firing tweeters, two downward-firing woofers and four 360-degree mics that Lenovo says will deliver an “amazing” sound and recording experience. This seems like a tall order, however, considering that previous ThinkPads haven’t delivered on audio quality.

Lenovo says you can trust the safety of your work with the X1 Nano thanks to an updated security suite, including new voice detection technology and human presence detection that enable touchless login and locks the computer when you walk away.

The ThinkPad X1 Nano will be available sometime in the fourth quarter starting at $1,399 -- but Lenovo hasn’t said what specs you’ll get for the entry price.

