Lenovo's 2-pound Thinkpad X1 Nano features Intel's latest processors

Lenovo has announced its latest addition to the ThinkPad X1 collection: the X1 Nano. The company says its features should make it a sleek but powerful laptop ideal for business professionals. For one thing, the newest ThinkPad is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors; and at just under 2 pounds (1 kg) it’s Lenovo’s lightest laptop yet.

The X1 Nano is the first ThinkPad based on the Intel Evo platform with Intel’s latest processors -- up to the 11th-generation Core i7 -- and the first with 5G capabilities. It can be configured with up to 16GB LPDDR4x memory and up to 1TB PCIe SSD storage. Lenovo also promises 17 hours of battery life to power your productivity if you’re not near a plug.