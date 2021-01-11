Lenovo’s ThinkPad Yoga gets a titanium upgrade

If you’re a PC maker with a mission to reduce weight but maintain rigidity, then you need to be smart about what material you use. For Lenovo, it’s clad one of its flagship convertibles in titanium in order to create what it says is the “thinnest ThinkPad ever.” The 11mm thick X1 Titanium Yoga packs a 13.5-inch, low-power display with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos as standard. The convertible is also one of the first to support Dolby Voice to help clean up the audio during the video conferences we’re all saddled with doing.

Lenovo were a little stingier on the details about the rest of the new lineup, which includes the ThinkPad X12 Detachable, which packs a 12.3-inch removable display and stylus support. Then there’s the ThinkPad X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga, which carry 16:10 displays with low blue-light filters and better presence detection. It’s only the X12 Detachable, however, which also gets Dolby Voice to help make video calls more bearable.