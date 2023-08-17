Lenovo's leaked Legion Go is part Steam Deck, part Nintendo Switch

Lenovo may soon release a gaming handheld to rival Windows models like the Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally, while offering removable controls like a Switch, according to a leak from Windows Report. Called the Legion Go, it will reportedly run Windows 11 and pack AMD's new Phoenix processors, while offering features like a kickstand, microSD slot and a pair of USB-C ports.

No specs were leaked, but the Legion Go shows back, shoulder and side triggers, plus a wheel hidden under the top right trigger. It also offers a headphone port, volume buttons and a large cooling vent at the back. Given the detachable controls (and extra touch-friendly Windows 11 OS), the display (said to be 8 inches in size) is likely touch sensitive as well.

Windows Report

According to a previous rumor, Lenovo built a prototype gaming handheld called the Legion Play it never released. It does makes sense for the PC-oriented company to offer a handheld Windows gaming device, though, and the detachable Switch-like controls will help separate the Legion Go from the competition. Along with the aforementioned competition, it will go up against Ayaneo's many handhelds including its latest model, the 2S.