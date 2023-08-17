Sponsored Links

Lenovo's leaked Legion Go is part Steam Deck, part Nintendo Switch

It'll likely run Windows 11 and use AMD Phoenix processors.

Lenovo's Legion Go Windows handheld Steam Deck rival looks a lot like a Switch
Windows Report
Steve Dent
Steve Dent|@stevetdent|August 17, 2023 6:25 AM

Lenovo may soon release a gaming handheld to rival Windows models like the Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally, while offering removable controls like a Switch, according to a leak from Windows Report. Called the Legion Go, it will reportedly run Windows 11 and pack AMD's new Phoenix processors, while offering features like a kickstand, microSD slot and a pair of USB-C ports. 

No specs were leaked, but the Legion Go shows back, shoulder and side triggers, plus a wheel hidden under the top right trigger. It also offers a headphone port, volume buttons and a large cooling vent at the back. Given the detachable controls (and extra touch-friendly Windows 11 OS), the display (said to be 8 inches in size) is likely touch sensitive as well. 

Lenovo's Legion Go Windows handheld Steam Deck rival looks a lot like a Switch
Windows Report

According to a previous rumor, Lenovo built a prototype gaming handheld called the Legion Play it never released. It does makes sense for the PC-oriented company to offer a handheld Windows gaming device, though, and the detachable Switch-like controls will help separate the Legion Go from the competition. Along with the aforementioned competition, it will go up against Ayaneo's many handhelds including its latest model, the 2S.

Lenovo's leaked Legion Go is part Steam Deck, part Nintendo Switch
news
gear
handheld
Windows
gaming
Lenovo
Steam Deck
Switch
Legion Go