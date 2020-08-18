Lenovo's Yoga 7 models have smaller bezels and bigger batteries

Lenovo’s last 6- and 7-series Yoga 2-in-1s have arrived with new names and a lot of new features. Formerly the Yoga C740, the Yoga 7i 14- and 15.6-inch notebooks offer Intel’s “latest” next-gen CPUs (presumably Tiger Lake with Xe graphics) with support for the higher real-world speeds of Thunderbolt 4.

Lenovo

They also have optional 500-nit, 1080p Dolby Vision displays with DisplayHDR 400 certification. Since that could suck volts pretty quickly, you get larger 70 Wh rapid charge batteries with up to 16 hours of life. Other features include up to 16GB of RAM, front-facing Dolby Atmos speakers, an IR camera tucked in a raised notch, WiFi-6 and Bluetooth 5.0, flip-to-boot and Amazon Alexa pre-loaded. All of that is packed into a smallish 3.15 pound body on the 14-inch model (above), while the 15.6-inch model (top) weighs 4.03 pounds.