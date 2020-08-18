Latest in Gear

Lenovo

Lenovo's Yoga 7 models have smaller bezels and bigger batteries

They now come with Intel's latest CPUs and Thunderbolt 4 ports.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Lenovo

Lenovo’s last 6- and 7-series Yoga 2-in-1s have arrived with new names and a lot of new features. Formerly the Yoga C740, the Yoga 7i 14- and 15.6-inch notebooks offer Intel’s “latest” next-gen CPUs (presumably Tiger Lake with Xe graphics) with support for the higher real-world speeds of Thunderbolt 4.

Lenovo

They also have optional 500-nit, 1080p Dolby Vision displays with DisplayHDR 400 certification. Since that could suck volts pretty quickly, you get larger 70 Wh rapid charge batteries with up to 16 hours of life. Other features include up to 16GB of RAM, front-facing Dolby Atmos speakers, an IR camera tucked in a raised notch, WiFi-6 and Bluetooth 5.0, flip-to-boot and Amazon Alexa pre-loaded. All of that is packed into a smallish 3.15 pound body on the 14-inch model (above), while the 15.6-inch model (top) weighs 4.03 pounds.

Lenovo

If you prefer AMD and want something even smaller, Lenovo also revealed the 13.3-inch Yoga 6 2-in-1, previously called the Yoga 640. It comes with AMD’s Ryzen 7 4700U mobile processor with built-in Radeon graphics, up to 16GB of RAM and a 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD. The 1080p touchscreen puts out 300 nits, and it comes with a 60 Wh battery that goes up to 18 hours between charges. Despite the 360 degree hinge, it weighs in at just 2.9 pounds — a hair more than a MacBook Air.

Lenovo also unveiled two Yoga 7 Slim models — those won’t be coming to North America, but folks in Europe will be able to buy them. The Yoga 6 starts at $700 and arrives in October, while the Yoga 7i 14- and 15.6-inch models start at $850 and $800 respectively, and should arrive by November.

Lenovo, Yoga 6, Yoga 7i, Intel CPUs, AMD Ryzen, WiFi-6, 70-Wh battery, Amazon Alexa
