Grab the Nintendo Switch-compatible 1TB Lexar Play microSD card for just $63.

Steve Dent
Steve Dent|@stevetdent|July 19, 2023 9:50 AM

Amazon's Prime Day sale on Lexar storage is still going on, with deals now available to non-Prime members as well. One of the best is on Lexar's Play 1TB microSD V30 card, ideal for gamers, smartphone users and others for just $63, or 52 percent off the regular price. There are other bargains as well, like a pair of 128GB V60 1667x SD cards ideal for mirrorless cameras priced at $58 (34 percent off) and a CFexpress Type B USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 reader for $35 (50 percent off). 

Those who want to top up their Nintendo Switch, smartphone or other device with extra space should check out the Lexar Play microSD cards on sale: you can get the 1TB card at an all-time low price of $63 (52 percent off) or grab the 512GB model for $45 or 256GB for $30. The V30 designation allows read speeds up to 150MB/s, with write speeds at around 80MB/s — a lot of throughput for the price.

Camera lovers may want to look at Lexar’s V60 UHS-II SD cards, which are recommended in our latest camera gift guide thanks to a good balance between speed and value. The 120MB/s write speeds are enough for most H.264/H.265 4K video modes, and you can then transfer files to your computer at up to 250MB/s. A pair of the 128GB cards are available for $58 (34 percent off), two 256GB models are priced at $108 (38 percent off) and two 64GB cards are just $40. Those are just some of the deals, as you'll also find discounts on CFexpress Type A cards, NVMe SSDs, JumpDrive memory sticks and more. 

