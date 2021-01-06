LG's new stick vacuum automatically empties dirt while it charges

Robot vacuums can automatically empty themselves, but what if you prefer to clean your home yourself? LG might have you covered. It just introduced the CordZero ThinQ A9 Kompressor+ vacuum cleaner (yes, that’s a mouthful) with a charging station that automatically empties the dustbin into an attached bag. You’ll still have to take a bag to the trash, but you don’t have to deal with the messiest part — important if you’re allergic or otherwise concerned about hygiene.

The vacuum has a mop attachment (available separately for most earlier A9 models), washable filters and two “quick-change” batteries in case you can’t afford to wait for the charging station.