Latest in Gear

Image credit: LG

LG's new stick vacuum automatically empties dirt while it charges

But you'll still need to take a bag to the trash.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago
Comments
39 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

LG CordZero ThinQ A9 Kompressor+ vacuum cleaner
LG

Robot vacuums can automatically empty themselves, but what if you prefer to clean your home yourself? LG might have you covered. It just introduced the CordZero ThinQ A9 Kompressor+ vacuum cleaner (yes, that’s a mouthful) with a charging station that automatically empties the dustbin into an attached bag. You’ll still have to take a bag to the trash, but you don’t have to deal with the messiest part — important if you’re allergic or otherwise concerned about hygiene.

The vacuum has a mop attachment (available separately for most earlier A9 models), washable filters and two “quick-change” batteries in case you can’t afford to wait for the charging station.

LG hasn’t outlined prices and availability for its latest CordZero vac, although we wouldn’t expect it to be cheap when the existing A9 Kompressor sells for $799. However, you might justify the likely premium if you’re more worried about emptying your vacuum than cleaning your floors.

In this article: vacuum cleaner, vacuum, home, cordzero thinq a9 kompressor plus, ces2021, LG, household, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
39 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

NASA reveals how its SPHEREx space telescope will search for big bang clues

NASA reveals how its SPHEREx space telescope will search for big bang clues

View
Trump administration bans Alipay and WeChat Pay

Trump administration bans Alipay and WeChat Pay

View
Bose officially unveils its wireless Sport Open Earbuds

Bose officially unveils its wireless Sport Open Earbuds

View
The Morning After: Microsoft is pulling the plug on 'Minecraft Earth'

The Morning After: Microsoft is pulling the plug on 'Minecraft Earth'

View
LG's new stick vacuum automatically empties dirt while it charges

LG's new stick vacuum automatically empties dirt while it charges

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr