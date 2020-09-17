Latest in Gear

Image credit: iRobot

iRobot's Roomba i3+ is its cheapest vacuum with a self-cleaning dock

The new robot vacuum is now available in the US and Canada for US$599.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
24m ago
iRobot
iRobot

iRobot has launched a new Roomba model that can deliver personalized cleaning experiences thanks to its recently launched platform called the iRobot Genius Home Intelligence. It’s also the company’s cheapest model that comes with a cleaning dock. You can control the Roomba i3+ with the redesigned iRobot Home app for iOS and Android that’s powered by iRobot Genius. The app can recommend cleaning schedules based on previous ones and make suggestions based on pet shedding and allergy seasons.

You can program the i3+ to start cleaning based on your location when paired with services like Life360 or the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock, as well. And yes, you can control the robot vacuum with your voice if you link it to a Google Home or an Alexa device.

iRobot says the i3+ can capture 99 percent of pollen, mold, dust mites and cat and dog allergens. It apparently has 10 times the suction power of the Roomba 600 series and has the capability to figure out where dirt builds up, so it can focus on those areas.

Like its predecessors, the Roomba i7+ and s9+, the i3+ comes with a cleaning dock called the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal where the machine automatically empties the debris it collects and which doubles as a charging station. The Clean Base encloses debris in a bag with four layers of allergen-blocking materials and is big enough to keep months’ worth of dirt and dust. It’s much cheaper than the $1,000 i7+ and the $1,400 s9+, though — that said, you can get the new Roomba without the Clean Base at an even cheaper price.

The Roomba i3+ with a Clean Base will set you back US$599, while the i3 without a Base is priced at US$399. Both models are now available in the US and Canada on iRobot’s website and will be out for sale at various retailers later this month. The Roomba i3+ will also be available in other countries sometime in the first quarter of 2021.

