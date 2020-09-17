iRobot's Roomba i3+ is its cheapest vacuum with a self-cleaning dock

iRobot has launched a new Roomba model that can deliver personalized cleaning experiences thanks to its recently launched platform called the iRobot Genius Home Intelligence. It’s also the company’s cheapest model that comes with a cleaning dock. You can control the Roomba i3+ with the redesigned iRobot Home app for iOS and Android that’s powered by iRobot Genius. The app can recommend cleaning schedules based on previous ones and make suggestions based on pet shedding and allergy seasons.
You can program the i3+ to start cleaning based on your location when paired with services like Life360 or the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock, as well. And yes, you can control the robot vacuum with your voice if you link it to a Google Home or an Alexa device.