Latest in Gear

Image credit: LG Display

LG Display reveals that 42-inch OLED TVs are coming soon

It will also produce an 83-inch OLED panel for 2021 OLED models.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
3h ago
Comments
343 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

LG Display reveals that 42-inch OLED TVs are coming soon
LG Display

LG Display, which builds the panels for LG’s OLED TVs, has revealed that it will build a 42-inch display for an OLED TV to be released this year. That will possibly provide a cheaper option for OLED buyers and could be an attractive option for gamers as well, given the popularity of LG’s 48-inch OLED gaming TV.

The company also revealed that it would build a new 83-inch OLED panel, which could feature in upcoming LG OLED TVs and Sony’s 2021 Bravia OLED lineup. Finally, it’s shipping a 77-inch panel that’s brighter than previous models, along with other new models offering increased luminosity with a new “OLED evo” branding, according to Korea’s Yonhap. That’s a key feature, as OLED TVs have a reputation for lower brightness levels than LED.

LG Electronics has yet to reveal its 2021 OLED TV lineup, but it will do so later today in a virtual press conference starting at 8AM ET on its website.

In this article: LG Display, LG, OLED, panels, 42-inch, OLED evo, 8K, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
343 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

LG Display reveals that 42-inch OLED TVs are coming soon

LG Display reveals that 42-inch OLED TVs are coming soon

View
LG's rollable phone is a tantalizing response to Samsung's foldables

LG's rollable phone is a tantalizing response to Samsung's foldables

View
LG's latest 4K UltraFine monitor is its first with an OLED panel

LG's latest 4K UltraFine monitor is its first with an OLED panel

View
LG dials up the brightness on its 2021 mid-range OLED TVs

LG dials up the brightness on its 2021 mid-range OLED TVs

View
OnePlus unveils its first smartband

OnePlus unveils its first smartband

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr