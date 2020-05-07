LG finally takes the wraps off its mid-range Velvet smartphone

After weeks of teasers, leaks and announcements, LG has finally officially unveiled its Velvet phone in South Korea. Since we already knew pretty much everything about the device, the big news is that it’ll soon finally be available to buy — in South Korea at least; LG is expected to share details of the global launch later this month.

As expected, the stylish mid-range phone is powered by Snapdragon 765, has a 6.8-inch OLED display and a 4,300 mAh battery with both fast and wireless charging support. Internally, there’s 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and on the outside, a choice of flash colors and the all-important 3.5mm headphone jack.