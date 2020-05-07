Latest in Gear

Image credit: LG

LG finally takes the wraps off its mid-range Velvet smartphone

It's officially launched in South Korea.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
44m ago
LG Velvet
LG

After weeks of teasers, leaks and announcements, LG has finally officially unveiled its Velvet phone in South Korea. Since we already knew pretty much everything about the device, the big news is that it’ll soon finally be available to buy — in South Korea at least; LG is expected to share details of the global launch later this month.

As expected, the stylish mid-range phone is powered by Snapdragon 765, has a 6.8-inch OLED display and a 4,300 mAh battery with both fast and wireless charging support. Internally, there’s 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and on the outside, a choice of flash colors and the all-important 3.5mm headphone jack.

One of its most interesting features — and LG does love a quirky feature — is its “raindrop” style camera. The triple rear camera array includes a main camera with a 48-megapixel sensor, plus an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There’s a 16-megapixel camera on the front.

LG still hasn’t announced pricing for the device outside of South Korea, although the official launch does give us a clue as to what we can expect. It’ll cost 899,800 won in the country — that’s around $700, which is certainly at the upper end of typical mid-range phone pricing. An English language announcement for the device is slated for the coming weeks, which means its release in the US and Europe is probably around the corner.

