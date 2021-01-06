Latest in Gear

Image credit: LG

LG refreshes its light Gram laptop lineup with Intel Evo certification

The newest edition of LG Gram laptops claim they can run for up to 19.5 hours on battery power.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
10m ago
LG Gram 2021
LG

As usual, LG is taking advantage of CES to roll out a refreshed version of its thin-and-light Gram laptop series. For 2021 the company says its laptops are Intel Evo platform certified, which applies a baseline of battery life, fast charging and quick wakeups from sleep. They also have 16:10 aspect ratio screens for a bit more space (last year that was only true for the 17-inch), and a new design that keeps the bezel slim around all four sides.

LG Gram 2021
LG

There are five new Gram laptops being unveiled for CES 2021: LG gram 17 (model 17Z90P), LG gram 16 (model 16Z90P), LG gram 14 (model 14Z90P), LG gram 2-in-1 16 (model 16T90P) and LG gram 2-in-1 14 (model 14T90P). Just like last year, the 16 and 17-inch models pack a large 80Wh battery that LG claims can power them for up to 19.5 hours without plugging in (the smaller ones have a 72Wh cell). They range in weight from 2.2 pounds for the 14-inch to 2.98 pounds for the 17-inch model.

All of the new Gram laptops use Intel’s 11th generation core CPUs with available Iris graphics and up to 16GB of RAM. They have fingerprint readers, and both 2-in-1 models include Wacom AES 2.0 stylus compatibility. There’s no word on the price or release date just yet, but we should be able to see these from all angles during the virtual tech event next week.

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2021 right here!

