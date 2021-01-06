LG refreshes its light Gram laptop lineup with Intel Evo certification

As usual, LG is taking advantage of CES to roll out a refreshed version of its thin-and-light Gram laptop series. For 2021 the company says its laptops are Intel Evo platform certified, which applies a baseline of battery life, fast charging and quick wakeups from sleep. They also have 16:10 aspect ratio screens for a bit more space (last year that was only true for the 17-inch), and a new design that keeps the bezel slim around all four sides.

There are five new Gram laptops being unveiled for CES 2021: LG gram 17 (model 17Z90P), LG gram 16 (model 16Z90P), LG gram 14 (model 14Z90P), LG gram 2-in-1 16 (model 16T90P) and LG gram 2-in-1 14 (model 14T90P). Just like last year, the 16 and 17-inch models pack a large 80Wh battery that LG claims can power them for up to 19.5 hours without plugging in (the smaller ones have a 72Wh cell). They range in weight from 2.2 pounds for the 14-inch to 2.98 pounds for the 17-inch model.