You can open LG's new refrigerators with your voice

Voice-controlled refrigerators are already a practical reality, but LG might just make them particularly handy. The tech giant has introduced a 2021 line of InstaView fridges that can open the door with a voice command. That’s useful when you have your hands full with groceries, of course, but it could also be helpful during a pandemic where you have to be mindful of what you touch.

You can expect more conventional voice features like Amazon Dash replenishment, checking the ice and water dispensers or asking about the day’s schedule.