LG is bringing a 4K projector with a weird handle to CES 2024

LG just announced its latest 4K projector, the CineBeam Qube. It’ll officially unveil the projector at CES 2024 in early January, but the company’s giving curious consumers an early look. The CineBeam Qube has plenty of high-tech bells and whistles, but with a stylish design that LG calls “minimalist." There's also a handle that resembles a crank.

Yeah this thing has an actual handle. The CineBeam Qube is built for portability. It’s lightweight, at around three pounds, and the square form factor makes it easy to place just about anywhere. The 360-degree rotatable handle also helps with placement. LG’s calling it “one of the smallest projectors available.”

LG

Of course, the most important part of any projector is, well, the projection. The Qube projects 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution images that measure up to 120 inches. There’s an RGB laser light source, a 450,000:1 contrast ratio and 154 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. With these specs, that episode of Reacher will really pop.

Speaking of streaming content, the projector runs on LG webOS 6.0 and offers access to all of the big streaming services, including Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix and YouTube. However, Prime Video is about to force ads on everyone, and nothing ruins a projector-based cinema party more than ads.

This projector also includes the company’s image-mapping function, which maps your space and displays an image on top of everything. This is for creating a unique ambiance, like blasting the room with an image of the night sky or the deep wilderness. It even includes LG’s automatic brightness adjustment algorithm, which is found in many of the company’s high-end projectors.

The CineBeam Qube has no release date and there’s no pricing information available. However, LG’s making the projector a big part of its CES showing, so maybe we’ll find out more in January.

