LG may be working on a phone with a second swivel display

LG has just launched its latest mid-range phone, the Velvet, heralding the start of a new descriptive naming strategy for the brand. So what’s next on its agenda? According to reports from South Korea’s Herald Corp and ETNews, the company’s next smartphone could be a phone codenamed “Wing”, so named for the unique appearance the two-screen device takes on when “opened” (which is not totally unlike LG’s then-futuristic V9000, released in 2006).

Two concept images show a phone with two screens atop one another, where the bottom screen is only revealed when the top one has been swivelled horizontally. The top screen looks like your standard 6.8-inch Android offering, while the “sub screen” comprises a four-inch square. The exact purpose of this design is unclear — the images show the sub screen being used as a keyboard, and then again as an extension of the top screen. This T-shape makes traditional screen viewing a little awkward, which suggests the screens are intended to have individual purposes. This sort of layout could lend itself well to streaming, for example.