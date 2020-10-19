Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: LG

LG's rollable OLED TV goes on sale for $87,000

After showing prototypes for years, LG finally has a roll-up 4K OLED TV on sale in South Korea.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
LG Signature OLED R
LG

After years of teasing, LG is finally selling a rollable OLED TV. The RX-branded Signature OLED R launched in South Korea today, offering a 65-inch 4K display that tucks away into its base at the press of a button. Besides being able to hide completely, as LG has promised in CES previews, the TV has different settings (Full View, Line View and Zero View) for different situations.

Gallery: LG OLED TV R | 9 Photos

9

In 2019 LG showed off the “line” setting that peeks a small amount of the display out of its base for use as a clock, to show pictures or control music that’s playing. It can also lower the amount of visible space to avoid showing black bars while you’re watching a movie.

The LG pitch for this TV has always been that you can get premium picture quality without devoting room or wall space to a TV that is only used sometimes. For the 100 million KRW ($87,000 US) price, it comes in an aluminum base that buyers can have engraved with a personal message, and their choice of four colors for the speaker cover. There’s no word on a launch outside of Korea, but interested buyers should stay tuned.

