LG's germ-killing wireless earbuds get a more comfortable design

Last year, LG managed to make its first pair of true wireless headphones stand out by adding a germ-killing UV light to the charging case that came with the earbuds. What was a nifty feature then is probably something a lot of people are thinking about now that sanitation has become top of mind. So it's interesting then to see LG go with a slightly different strategy for its latest Tone Free earbuds. This time around, the company plans to sell two different models of the headphones: the HBS-FN6 and HBS-FN4.
The main difference between the two is that the £150 FN6 earbuds come with a germ-killing charging case, where the £100 FN4 do not. LG claims the case can eliminate 99 percent of E. coli and S. aureus bacteria. However, you'll still need to wipe down the earbuds to clean stuff like ear wax.