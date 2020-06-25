LG's germ-killing wireless earbuds get a more comfortable design

As for the headphones themselves, LG has gone with a new canal-type design the company claims makes the updated models more comfortable to wear. A byproduct of the new look is that the FN6 and FN4 look more like AirPods than their predecessor did, but that's not a bad thing. The flat design of headphones like the HBS-FL7 and WF-1000XM3 can make for an awkward fit for some people.

LG

Battery life is comparable to the original model. On a single charge, both earbuds deliver about six hours of playback. The regular and UVnano charging cases can provide 18 hours of battery life across three full charges.

Both headphones create enough of a seal to isolate sound, but neither features active noise-cancellation (ANC). What they do include is an ambient sound mode to help you hear what's happening around you. Touch controls on the sides of both headphones allow you to control playback, as well as adjust the volume. There’s support for Google Assistant and Siri, if that’s more your thing. Both headphones are also IPX4-certified against splashing water, rain and sweat.

The HBS-FN6 and HBS-FN4 will launch in the UK and the US next month. We don't have US pricing at the moment. However, we've reached out to LG for more details, and we'll update this article when we hear back from the company.