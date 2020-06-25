Latest in Gear

Image credit: LG

LG's germ-killing wireless earbuds get a more comfortable design

You can also buy a less expensive model that comes without the UV case.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
45m ago
LG Tone Free FN6
LG

Last year, LG managed to make its first pair of true wireless headphones stand out by adding a germ-killing UV light to the charging case that came with the earbuds. What was a nifty feature then is probably something a lot of people are thinking about now that sanitation has become top of mind. So it's interesting then to see LG go with a slightly different strategy for its latest Tone Free earbuds. This time around, the company plans to sell two different models of the headphones: the HBS-FN6 and HBS-FN4.

LG Tone Free FN6
LG

The main difference between the two is that the £150 FN6 earbuds come with a germ-killing charging case, where the £100 FN4 do not. LG claims the case can eliminate 99 percent of E. coli and S. aureus bacteria. However, you'll still need to wipe down the earbuds to clean stuff like ear wax.

As for the headphones themselves, LG has gone with a new canal-type design the company claims makes the updated models more comfortable to wear. A byproduct of the new look is that the FN6 and FN4 look more like AirPods than their predecessor did, but that's not a bad thing. The flat design of headphones like the HBS-FL7 and WF-1000XM3 can make for an awkward fit for some people.

LG Tone Free FN4
LG

Battery life is comparable to the original model. On a single charge, both earbuds deliver about six hours of playback. The regular and UVnano charging cases can provide 18 hours of battery life across three full charges.

Both headphones create enough of a seal to isolate sound, but neither features active noise-cancellation (ANC). What they do include is an ambient sound mode to help you hear what's happening around you. Touch controls on the sides of both headphones allow you to control playback, as well as adjust the volume. There’s support for Google Assistant and Siri, if that’s more your thing. Both headphones are also IPX4-certified against splashing water, rain and sweat.

The HBS-FN6 and HBS-FN4 will launch in the UK and the US next month. We don't have US pricing at the moment. However, we've reached out to LG for more details, and we'll update this article when we hear back from the company.

