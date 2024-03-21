LG's CineBeam Q 4K projector with a crank-like handle will cost you $1,299

At the Consumer Electronics Show earlier this year, LG officially unveiled a curious little box-like projector that comes with a handle that kinda looked like a crank. Well that model, called the CineBeam Q, is now available for pre-order for $1,299 and will come with some extras and freebies if you make your purchase on or before April 7. LG called the CineBeam Q "one of the smallest projectors available" and one that was designed to be portable so that you could easily take it outdoors or indoors, depending on where you want to hold your projector watch party. As long as there's a power source, of course, since it does need to be plugged in.

Its display has a 4K UHD resolution, can go as big as 120 inches and has an RGB laser light source. The model comes with LG's webOS software, which means you can easily stream movies and shows from Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV, Prime Video and Disney+. You can also use it to play media from your other devices, since it's compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 and screen share, as well as Miracast. And when you're not watching anything, you can activate its Light Drawing function to project images on your walls.

If you pre-order from LG's website, you'll get a CineBeam Q Case and the company's new $200 XBOOM XO2T wireless speaker along with your projector. Just make sure you also add the speaker to your cart before you check out. You can also get a $200 Virtual Mastercard Prepaid Card, though you must submit a claim for it by May 31. LG will start shipping pre-orders for the CineBeam Q on April 8.

