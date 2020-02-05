UK court rules police facial recognition trials violate privacy laws

Human rights organization Liberty is claiming a win in its native Britain after a court ruled that police trials of facial recognition technology violated privacy laws. The Court of Appeal ruled that the use of automatic facial recognition systems unfairly impacted claimant Ed Bridges’ right to a private life. Judges added that there were issues around how people’s personal data was being processed, and said that the trials should be halted for now.

The court also found that the South Wales Police (SWP) had not done enough to satisfy itself that facial recognition technology was not unbiased. A spokesperson for SWP told the BBC that it would not be appealing the judgment, but Chief Constable Matt Jukes said that the force will find a way to “work with” the judgment. It’s not clear what steps the SWP will need to take to resume the facial recognition trials and how such technology will be used in the future.