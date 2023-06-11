'Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth' will make you see Ichiban's bare butt in early 2024 What has been seen cannot be unseen.

Yakuza fans have a busy 2023 and 2024 ahead of them. In addition to Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, Sega announced today it would release the next mainline entry in the series, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, in early 2024. The sequel picks up after the events of 2020's Yakuza: Like a Dragon. The trailer Sega shared on Saturday features protagonist Ichiban Kasuga, who finds himself naked on a Hawaiian beach with no recollection of how he got there. The usual hijinks ensue before Ichiban realizes what's going on and tries to shield himself. Sega previously announced it plans to release Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam.

Catch up on all of the news from Summer Game Fest right here!