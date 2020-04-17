Lime is buying Boosted's assets and IP

Electric scooter company Lime is buying the designs, software, parts and test equipment of Boosted, according to The Verge. While neither Lime nor the electric skateboard company has made an announcement, some Reddit posts and patent files seemingly have confirmed the news. Additionally, two former Boosted employees have also told The Verge that Lime has been working on buying Boosted’s IP since late last year. It’s unclear whether Lime is interested in continuing to manufacture electric skateboards or if the company simply wants to leverage the insights and engineering behind Boosted’s technology.

Originally, Boosted had planned to be acquired by Yamaha, but the deal fell through. Sanjay Dastoor, Boosted co-founder and ex-CEO, said in a Reddit post that ““Lime has purchased all the assets and IP of the company. As far as I can tell, this includes design files, software and code, diagnostics, parts and test equipment.” According to Dastoor, “Lime also appears to be in possession of everything at Boosted’s headquarters in Mountain View, including access to the building.”