Lime report shows micromobility travel poses the lowest risk of contracting COVID-19

Lime has teamed up with cardiologist Dr. Mauro Montevecchi to write a white paper, which shows that using shared bikes and scooters — if you don’t have your own — is the best way to travel to avoid COVID-19. Yes, Lime will definitely benefit from people choosing shared bike and scooter solutions instead of hailing an Uber, but the company cited research that backs up its claims.

Lime points to a couple of studies explaining that the virus is spread primarily indoors and mainly through airborne transmission. Even the World Health Organization is telling people to “consider riding bicycles or walking” and to avoid sharing taxis. Indeed, the coronavirus pandemic has triggered a cycling boom to the point that the US faced a shortage of bicycles.