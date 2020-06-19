Latest in Gear

Lime report shows micromobility travel poses the lowest risk of contracting COVID-19

It has a lower risk of infection compared to taxis and ride-hailing services.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Lime has teamed up with cardiologist Dr. Mauro Montevecchi to write a white paper, which shows that using shared bikes and scooters — if you don’t have your own — is the best way to travel to avoid COVID-19. Yes, Lime will definitely benefit from people choosing shared bike and scooter solutions instead of hailing an Uber, but the company cited research that backs up its claims.

Lime points to a couple of studies explaining that the virus is spread primarily indoors and mainly through airborne transmission. Even the World Health Organization is telling people to “consider riding bicycles or walking” and to avoid sharing taxis. Indeed, the coronavirus pandemic has triggered a cycling boom to the point that the US faced a shortage of bicycles.

“The scientific literature suggests that as an open-air mode that allows for social distancing, micromobility carries a much lower baseline risk of transmission than other shared modes,” the company writes. Lime compared shared bikes and scooters with taxi and ride-hailing services for the white paper, showing how going for the latter will put you at a higher risk of infection based on current studies.

Despite having a lower risk of infection, Lime admits that shared scooter and bike operators can further mitigate risks by cleaning their vehicles thoroughly and more frequently. It also suggests educating riders and encouraging them to use alcohol, as well as having employees use PPE when needed.

In this article: Lime, white paper, micromobility, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
