LinkedIn faces lawsuit over claims it 'secretly' read iPhone clipboard data

The clipboard detection in iOS 14 isn’t just prompting developers to rethink app privacy — it’s also putting these companies in legal trouble. Reuters reports that iPhone user Adam Bauer has sued LinkedIn over claims the job-focused social network “secretly” read iOS clipboard data often, including the Universal Clipboard that shares copied content with nearby devices. The Microsoft-owned firm was spying on users, according to the lawsuit, and allegedly violated California law in the process.

We’ve asked LinkedIn for comment. A spokesperson previously said LinkedIn doesn’t store or transmit clipboard data, and that it planned to fix the issue with an app update on July 14th. There was a flawed equality check between the clipboard and what you typed, VP Erran Berger said earlier.