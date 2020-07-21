LinkedIn will cut nearly 1,000 jobs as pandemic slows global hiring

LinkedIn has announced it will lay off around six percent of its workforce, in part due to a coronavirus-related worldwide hiring slowdown. The Microsoft-owned company is cutting about 960 jobs from its global sales and talent acquisition teams.

“[LinkedIn] is not immune to the effects of the global pandemic,” CEO Ryan Roslansky wrote in an email to employees. “COVID-19 is having a sustained impact on the demand for hiring, both in our [LinkedIn Talent Solutions] business and in our company.” He said “there are roles that are no longer needed as we adjust to the reduced demand in our internal hiring and for our talent products globally” and that these are the only planned layoffs.