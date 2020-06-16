Latest in Gear

Image credit: Linksys

Linksys unveils a more affordable mesh router with WiFi 6

Spending $150 gets you a modern wireless network.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
35m ago
Comments
24 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Linksys Max-Stream AX1800 Mesh WiFi 6 router
Linksys

Mesh routers with WiFi 6 still tend to be expensive, but Linksys thinks it can change that. It just released a Max-Stream AX1800 Mesh WiFi 6 Router MR7350 (yes, it’s a mouthful) that promises both easy whole-home network expansion and fast speeds for $150. You’ll be capped at ‘just’ 1.8Gbps and coverage of about 1,700 square feet (the flagship MR9600 boasts 6Gbps and 3,000 square feet of coverage), but you’ll be set if you’re just trying to stream 4K video or update Fortnite.

The MR7350 is otherwise a no-frills device with four Ethernet ports for the local network (plus one for your internet access), a USB-A port and simple app-based setup. Linksys is selling the router now through its own site and Best Buy. This isn’t quite the bargain it seems when the shorter range could mean having to add more access points than you’d otherwise need. However, it may be what you’re looking for if you’re more interested in future-proofing a small network (say, for an apartment or townhome) than building a big one.

In this article: Linksys, WiFi, WiFi 6, wi-fi, networking, router, mesh networking, Max-Stream AX1800 Mesh WiFi 6 Router, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
24 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
'The Witcher 3' console players can claim a free PC copy

'The Witcher 3' console players can claim a free PC copy

View
The Morning After: T-Mobile's twelve-hour Monday outage

The Morning After: T-Mobile's twelve-hour Monday outage

View
Samsung reveals US pricing for its very curved gaming monitors

Samsung reveals US pricing for its very curved gaming monitors

View
T-Mobile outage finally ends after more than twelve hours (updated)

T-Mobile outage finally ends after more than twelve hours (updated)

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr