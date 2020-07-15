Liteboxer is Peloton, but for boxing

Liteboxer is a new startup offering a Peloton-esque digital boxing trainer for at-home use, arriving at the perfect time. The hardware reimagines an old-timey standup punch ball as a digital game of Lights Out, harnessing rhythm to guide your punches. On the front of the machine is a flower with six punch zones that light up, directing where you should hit in a given program.

Below it is a separate pad for body blows, and below that a stand to hold a tablet where you can stream classes and run workouts. Nestled inside are force sensors that can tell you how much power you’ve used for each strike, and how accurate each punch has been. The use of music and rhythm is crucial to the platform, and given the dopamine hit you get when playing a game like Beat Saber, should help ensure people keep coming back to Liteboxer.