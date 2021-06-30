Little Tikes made a Peloton-style stationary bike for kids

Pelican Explore & Fit Cycle will hit shelves at Target next week.
Kris Holt
06.30.21
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
June 30th, 2021
Pelican Explore & Fit Cycle
Little Tikes

Young kids who see their folks on a Peloton bike and want to join in on workouts will soon have another way to do that. Little Tikes has created a smart stationary bike for children aged three to seven. It's called the Pelican Explore & Fit Cycle, which does not at all sound like "Peloton." Not one bit.

As with certain other connected stationary bikes, kids can cycle with the help of virtual trainers. They'll have access to trainer adventure videos that Little Tikes uploaded to YouTube. Youngsters can pretend they're cycling on a snowy mountain with a dinosaur buddy and ride over farmlands to see animals and practice the alphabet. They can also take a virtual trip into the woods on an adventure bike trail.

The handlebars and seat are adjustable. There's also a Bluetooth speaker so that kids can ride along to the beat of their favorite songs. The Pelican Explore & Fit Cycle will be available at Target next week.

