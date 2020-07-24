Little Tikes made a fully-functioning smartwatch for kids

Little Tikes, a toy company that’s probably best known for its iconic Cozy Coupe car, has made a fully-functioning smartwatch for kids. The Tobi Robot, which is intended for youngsters aged 4-8, includes many of the features you might expect from a regular smartwatch, and Little Tikes says it’s durable and waterproof.

It has more than 50 watch faces, along with a personality that has more than 100 expressions and arms and legs that pop out from the sides. The Tobi Robot has games — including augmented reality, dance and learning ones — and stickers kids can slap on their photos. The 640 x 480-pixel dual cameras can also capture video. The watch can hold up to 30 minutes of video or 3,000 photos on its 512 MB of storage.