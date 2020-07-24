Latest in Gear

Image credit: Little Tikes

Little Tikes made a fully-functioning smartwatch for kids

The Tobi Robot has dual cameras, games, messaging and a pedometer.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
12m ago
Tobi Robot
Little Tikes

Little Tikes, a toy company that’s probably best known for its iconic Cozy Coupe car, has made a fully-functioning smartwatch for kids. The Tobi Robot, which is intended for youngsters aged 4-8, includes many of the features you might expect from a regular smartwatch, and Little Tikes says it’s durable and waterproof.

It has more than 50 watch faces, along with a personality that has more than 100 expressions and arms and legs that pop out from the sides. The Tobi Robot has games — including augmented reality, dance and learning ones — and stickers kids can slap on their photos. The 640 x 480-pixel dual cameras can also capture video. The watch can hold up to 30 minutes of video or 3,000 photos on its 512 MB of storage.

Youngsters can message nearby and known Tobi Robot smartwatches with emoji, photos or voice messages. Little Tikes says that works through “controlled pairing of devices via wireless connectivity.”

In terms of more traditional smartwatch functions, it includes a clock, calendar, stopwatch, timer (useful for brushing teeth or washing hands properly), reminders and an alarm clock. Little Tikes says it can run for up to five days on a single charge. The Tobi Robot costs $54.99 and it’ll start shipping on August 1st.

