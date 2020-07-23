Latest in Gear

Image credit: Oppo

Oppo will debut a Wear OS smartwatch on July 31st

The company is taking a second stab at wearables.
Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
1h ago
Oppo Watch Wear OS
Oppo

You may not remember that Chinese phone-maker Oppo released its first Android-based smartwatch earlier this year, especially since it was only available in China. But the company is ready to launch another wearable, and though it’s not yet clear just where this device will be headed, it’s going to run a more US-friendly operating system. Unlike the original Oppo Watch, which ran very basic software, this upcoming device will use Google’s Wear OS.

There’s very little else we know about the new Oppo watch at the moment, though based on a promotional GIF that the company provided, it looks a lot like the original. Which itself looked incredibly similar to an Apple Watch.

If the Wear OS-powered device is going to be anything like the earlier version, then it’ll likely have an AMOLED screen, eSIM for LTE and cellular calls, heart rate monitoring and water resistance up to 3ATM (or 5ATM on a larger model). The first Oppo Watch starts at 1,499 yuan (about $220) in China for the smaller, 41mm version, while the bigger 46mm option starts at 2,999 yuan (about $260). While that’s not as low as Mobvoi’s entry-level smartwatches, this price range is certainly on the lower end for the spectrum for a Wear OS watch. We won’t know the full specs, price and availability details till July 31st, but for now those who have been thinking about buying a Wear OS smartwatch might want to wait and see if this could be worth considering.

