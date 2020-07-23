Oppo will debut a Wear OS smartwatch on July 31st

You may not remember that Chinese phone-maker Oppo released its first Android-based smartwatch earlier this year, especially since it was only available in China. But the company is ready to launch another wearable, and though it’s not yet clear just where this device will be headed, it’s going to run a more US-friendly operating system. Unlike the original Oppo Watch, which ran very basic software, this upcoming device will use Google’s Wear OS.

There’s very little else we know about the new Oppo watch at the moment, though based on a promotional GIF that the company provided, it looks a lot like the original. Which itself looked incredibly similar to an Apple Watch.