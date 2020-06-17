Latest in Gaming

Image credit: The Pokémon Company

'Pokémon Smile' uses AR to get kids to brush their teeth

We're sure some adults could use the help too.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
52m ago
Pokémon Smile
The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon Company announced a bunch of games and updates this morning and somehow we still didn’t get a release date for Pokémon Sleep. In fact, it wasn’t mentioned at all. However, the company did showcase at least one lifestyle/health-related app, Pokémon Smile. It’s a game that helps your kids brush your teeth. Yes, it’s as cute as it sounds.

It’s an augmented reality application that will put a Pokémon cap on your kid’s head, and then task them with rescuing creatures like Pikachu, Eevee and Bulbasaur by brushing all the purple gunk off a set of teeth on screen. The Pokémon can then be captured and leveled up, because well, it is still a Pokémon game. 

Pokémon Smile is a completely free download, with no in-app purchases. You can grab it for iOS and Android right now.

