Live theater over Zoom is better when it’s interactive

Seize the Show is the brainchild of producer David Carpenter, who also spearheaded a Harry Potter parody play called Puffs several years ago. That was a more traditional production, following a group of kids struggling to get through four years at a certain school of witchcraft and wizardry. But while he was working on that he attended an interactive show about a man on a date. The audience was given radio frequency remotes and asked to vote 13 times throughout the program. Carpenter liked the idea, but found the technology lacking, as it created too many barriers to entry. He enlisted the help of David Keene, an engineer who worked as a senior software architect on the PlayStation Network a decade ago. To make it as easy as possible to participate, they asked the audience to do something verboten: use their phones in the middle of a performance.

The technology, Gamiotics, works by asking the audience to visit a website and input that performance’s special code. Throughout the show they’re prompted at certain points to look at the screen and take some sort of action. Sometimes it’s a simple poll; other times they’re asked to put words in a specific order. And, possibly the trickiest challenge, sometimes they’re asked to tap on the screen rapidly, with the entire audience’s input added together and measured against a line. Sometimes they merely need to get above a certain number, but often the challenge is to keep it within a determined range.

Seize the Show

This probably sounds somewhat similar to the Jackbox Party Pack series, especially since no app is needed to participate and anyone can jump in as long as they have the code. But Carpenter finds Jackbox rather limited due to its automated system and the need for a console or PC capable of running it. In contrast, Gamiotics lives on a web server and is programmed almost entirely in Java.

Gamiotics was originally designed for a live setting, and the first show powered off the technology was a comedic Western called The Magnificent Revengers, penned by the same playwright (Matt Cox) who wrote Puffs. The play followed a pretty standard narrative structure, but the audience was prompted to make decisions along the way that influenced which characters would get involved and which might be left behind — or die. I attended a reading last year and enjoyed how much it reminded me of visual novels, a genre I love.

Seize the Show

However, being subject to the whims of the entire audience can be frustrating, since maybe there were characters I cared about and wanted to see more of, or there were moments I wanted the protagonist to be kinder. If I were playing a game I could just save before a big decision so I can play both options and see which one I liked best. Here, I just had to go with the flow and hope for the best.

Unfortunately, the show never made it out of the development stage. Carpenter says it was “a wonderfully large, epic, brilliant, completely unproducible play.” The show was over four hours long. I sometimes saw audience members looking at their phone when there wasn’t a decision to be made, and I didn’t blame them. It dragged. So the production was shelved.