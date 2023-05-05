Google I/O 2023 live updates: Pixel Fold, Bard AI, Android 14 and more

Google is hosting its first full-on in-person I/O developer conference since the pandemic and we expect the company to announce a biblical amount of news at breakneck pace. Engadget is here at the show and will bring you a liveblog of what's happening at the keynote as it happens. The show kicks off at 1pm ET today and we'll be starting our commentary as early as noon. Keep your browser open here for our coverage of everything from Mountain View, CA today!
Google I/O 2023 in-depth coverage
