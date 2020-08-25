Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Logitech

The Logitech G Color Collection is made to look good on your stream

The G733 headset brings RGB lighting and swappable headbands for $130.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
2h ago
Comments
106 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
G733
Logitech

Sponsored Links

How do you become a star on Twitch or one of the other streaming services? Some gaming skills and a distinctive personality are probably a good start, but just in case the real secret is colorful gear, then a new set of hardware from Logitech will help. The G-Series Color Collection includes a new wireless stereo headset with interchangeable elastic bands and microphone covers, plus a keyboard and two mouse options — wired or wireless.

Logitech G-Series Color Collection
Logitech

The $130 G733 headset is the flagship product of the group. While it relies on DTS Headphone:X for surround sound effects from stereo audio, it has Lightspeed low-latency wireless tech, as well as customizable RGB lighting and voice filters to help keep your fans engaged once they find your stream. At 50 percent volume, Logitech says its battery will last for more than 29 hours, and it’s also compatible for use with the PlayStation 4.

G733
Logitech

It comes in four colors: Blue, Lilac, White and Black. You can further customize it via add-on headband straps and microphone covers that all sell for $10 each.

G305 wireless gaming mouse
Logitech

The G915 TKL Gaming Keyboard has similar color customization to go with its mechanical keys and Lightspeed wireless tech, and will go on sale for $230 in white or black. The G305 Wireless Gaming Mouse can be had for $60, while a wired G203 version goes for $40. All of these will be available in September.

In this article: Logitech G, Lightspeed, color collection, esportssg, G733, Logitech, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
106 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Apple's AirPods Pro return to a record low price on Amazon

Apple's AirPods Pro return to a record low price on Amazon

View
iRobot's Roomba and Bravaa mop get a huge intelligence boost

iRobot's Roomba and Bravaa mop get a huge intelligence boost

View
'Airplane Mode' will let you relive the monotony of economy class this fall

'Airplane Mode' will let you relive the monotony of economy class this fall

View
Amazon-owned Ring is preparing its first smart light bulb

Amazon-owned Ring is preparing its first smart light bulb

View
The Colorado startup dreaming up a return to supersonic flight

The Colorado startup dreaming up a return to supersonic flight

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr