The Logitech G Color Collection is made to look good on your stream

How do you become a star on Twitch or one of the other streaming services? Some gaming skills and a distinctive personality are probably a good start, but just in case the real secret is colorful gear, then a new set of hardware from Logitech will help. The G-Series Color Collection includes a new wireless stereo headset with interchangeable elastic bands and microphone covers, plus a keyboard and two mouse options — wired or wireless.

Logitech

The $130 G733 headset is the flagship product of the group. While it relies on DTS Headphone:X for surround sound effects from stereo audio, it has Lightspeed low-latency wireless tech, as well as customizable RGB lighting and voice filters to help keep your fans engaged once they find your stream. At 50 percent volume, Logitech says its battery will last for more than 29 hours, and it’s also compatible for use with the PlayStation 4.