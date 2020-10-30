Logitech made official gaming gear for 'League of Legends' band K/DA

K-pop frenzy is at an all-time high and tech companies continue to collaborate with the genre’s biggest bands in the hopes of luring fans to buy their goods. After the virtual League of Legends K-pop band K/DA announced its comeback and upcoming EP this year, Logitech shared today that it’s making a line of gaming gear “inspired by the [band’s] aesthetic.”

The K/DA merch is part of the first collection in an exclusive multi-year partnership with Riot for licensed League of Legends accessories. The initial lineup includes branded versions of Logitech’s most popular devices, like the G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB headset, G304/305 gaming mouse and G840 mousepad. There’s also a G333 League-of-Legends-themed in-ear headset, and all the peripherals feature the light blue and purple color scheme the band is known for. The mousepad, in particular, shows artwork of K/DA’s members.