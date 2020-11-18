Latest in Gear

Image credit: Logitech G

Logitech's latest wireless esports mouse is its lightest yet

The G Pro X Superlight also features a fast Hero 25K sensor.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
45m ago
Comments
28 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Logitech G Pro X Superlight
Logitech G

Sometimes less is more, especially for performance-focused esports players. Logitech’s latest wireless gaming mouse, the G Pro X Superlight, is basically a slimmed down version of its last G Pro mouse. But, like stripping a racing car of its extraneous weight, the result is the company’s lightest gaming mouse yet, clocking in under 2.2 ounces (or 63 grams). That’s not a huge departure from the 2.8-ounce G Pro, but serious players will certainly feel the difference.

Another plus: the G Pro X Superlight features Logitech’s fast Hero 25K sensor, which can track 25,600 DPI (dots per inch). That should make for smooth and accurate gameplay. And together with Logitech’s 2.4GHz Lightspeed technology, you’ll have the latency of a wired mouse without the mess of cables. The company claims the G Pro X Superlight will last up to 70 hours on a charge, compared to 60 hours with its predecessor (without any lights turned on).

You can snag the G Pro X Superlight for $150 on December 3rd at Logitech G’s website.

In this article: Logitech, G Pro, G Pro X Superlight, mice, esports, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
28 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Apple's new M1 MacBook Pro is already $50 off at Amazon

Apple's new M1 MacBook Pro is already $50 off at Amazon

View
Radeon RX 6800 and 6800 XT review: AMD returns to high-end PC gaming

Radeon RX 6800 and 6800 XT review: AMD returns to high-end PC gaming

View
MacBook Air M1 review: Faster than most PCs, no fan required

MacBook Air M1 review: Faster than most PCs, no fan required

View
The best board games to gift this holiday season

The best board games to gift this holiday season

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr