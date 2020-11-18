Logitech's latest wireless esports mouse is its lightest yet

Sometimes less is more, especially for performance-focused esports players. Logitech’s latest wireless gaming mouse, the G Pro X Superlight, is basically a slimmed down version of its last G Pro mouse. But, like stripping a racing car of its extraneous weight, the result is the company’s lightest gaming mouse yet, clocking in under 2.2 ounces (or 63 grams). That’s not a huge departure from the 2.8-ounce G Pro, but serious players will certainly feel the difference.

Another plus: the G Pro X Superlight features Logitech’s fast Hero 25K sensor, which can track 25,600 DPI (dots per inch). That should make for smooth and accurate gameplay. And together with Logitech’s 2.4GHz Lightspeed technology, you’ll have the latency of a wired mouse without the mess of cables. The company claims the G Pro X Superlight will last up to 70 hours on a charge, compared to 60 hours with its predecessor (without any lights turned on).