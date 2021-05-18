Login
Logitech's $1,200 Scribe whiteboard camera can hide presenters

It can also make markers easier to see.
Igor Bonifacic
05.18.21
@igorbonifacic

May 18th, 2021
Logitech Scribe whiteboard camera
As companies like Google prepare to welcome at least part of their workforce back to the office, Logitech is releasing a whiteboard camera to help workers collaborate with their off-site colleagues. Dubbed Scribe, the company's new gadget uses AI-enhanced software to render presenters transparent so that people watching the presentation can have an easier time seeing the whiteboard. It can also automatically detect post-it notes and tweak the color markers. 

Logitech Scribe family
At release, Scribe works with Zoom Rooms, with support for Teams Rooms coming later this year. It can also double as a plain web camera with "virtually" any video conferencing app, though using it in that way would mostly be a waste.    

The $1,200 price tag of Scribe puts it in the ballpark of other high-end whiteboard cameras like the Huddly Canvas. Each Scribe unit comes with a set of mounting components, allowing you to attach it to a wall, and all the cables you need to get it up and running. Scribe is available today in select markets.   

