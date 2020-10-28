Latest in Gear

Image credit: Logitech

Logitech's new $50 ergonomic trackball mouse has Bluetooth LE support

It looks more like the classic M570 model than the MX Ergo.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
20m ago
Logitech M575 Trackball
Logitech

Logitech has unveiled the Ergo M575, a wireless trackball with a design not unlike the iconic M570 model, but with improved ergonomics and some nice features borrowed from the high-end MX Ergo. The most important new addition is Bluetooth LE support, which lets you use the M570 on an iPad, MacBook or PC that may lack a USB Type A port. If you do have that port, however, it also works on 2.4Ghz wireless via the included dongle.

Logitech M575 Trackball
Logitech

Physically, the M575 resembles the M570, with a curved ergonomic shape, trackball on the thumb, left and right buttons, a scroll wheel and two programmable buttons. The new model, however, has subtle ridges on the palm rest that supposedly give you a better grip. Logitech said that the new model is more comfortable to use for long stretches, hopefully reducing the hand cramping that can happen with trackballs.

The ball itself is also more sparkly, for lack of a better word. That supposedly allowed the laser detector to pick up more detail, boosting accuracy up to 2,000 DPI. That can be set with the Logitech Options software, which also lets you program gestures, customize buttons and assign actions.

Logitech promises up to 24 months between charges when using the dongle, or 20 months with Bluetooth LE connectivity. It also notes that plastic parts are made from post-consumer recycled plastic. The Ergo M575 Wireless Trackball Mouse will be available today on Logitech.com for $50.

