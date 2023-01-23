Logitech's affordable Litra Glow streamer light falls back to an all-time low

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Good lighting can make your streaming dramatically better, which has been a big reason why Logitech's Litra Glow caught on after launching early last year. It already offers a lot of features $60, but now it has dropped back to an all-time low price of $50 on Amazon. In addition, you can find the new Litra Beam at a small discount as well.

The Litra Glow is safe on the eyes for all-day streaming, having cleared strict UL testing guidelines for all-day streaming. At the same time, it provides a "natural, radiant look across skin tones," according to Logitech. And the monitor mount is easy to set up thanks to three-way adjustable height, tilt and rotation settings.

You also get cinematic color accuracy via Logitech's TrueSoft technology, regardless of skin tone. It's ready to use out of the box thanks to the five presets with different brightness levels and color temperatures, or you can create custom options using the G HUB software. As a bonus, any presets you create can be assigned to the G Keys on a Logitech G keyboard or mouse.

The Litra Glow is now available at $50 on Amazon (17 percent off) matching its all-time low price. On top of that, you can grab Logitech's new Litra Beam for $96.79, saving a few dollars off the regular $100 price. That model offers soft and wide "key" lighting to reduce shadows and comes with its own stand for even easier adjustment.

You can find other soft- and ring-style lights from Elgato and others, but most from any recognizable name brand are considerably more expensive. The Litra products are already a great buy with Logitech's promised color accuracy, and Amazon's discounts makes them even more affordable.

