'Loki' is coming to Disney+ two days earlier than planned

Fittingly enough, given that the main character is the god of mischief, Disney+ has pulled a trick with the Loki release schedule. The next major Marvel show will premiere two days earlier than expected, on June 9th instead of June 11th .

Episodes will still be released weekly, but on Wednesdays. Disney+ usually drops new episodes and content on Fridays. For instance, Star Wars: The Clone Wars spin-off The Bad Batch premiered on Tuesday, Star Wars Day, but following episodes will arrive each Friday.