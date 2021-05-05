'Loki' is coming to Disney+ two days earlier than planned

Fittingly enough, given that the main character is the god of mischief, Disney+ has pulled a trick with the release schedule. The next major Marvel show will premiere two days earlier than expected, on June 9th instead of .
Episodes will still be released weekly, but on Wednesdays. Disney+ usually drops new episodes and content on Fridays. For instance, Star Wars: The Clone Wars spin-off premiered on Tuesday, Star Wars Day, but following episodes will arrive each Friday.
Loki is the third flagship Marvel Studios show to hit Disney+, following and . Meanwhile, Disney+ subscribers will be able to watch the next Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Black Widow, starting . You'll need to pay $30 for a Premier Access pass to watch it at home early, but all Disney+ members should eventually be able to stream it at no extra cost.