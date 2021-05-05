'Loki' is coming to Disney+ two days earlier than planned

Episodes will premiere on Wednesdays instead of Fridays, starting on June 9th.
Loki
Disney+/Marvel Studios

Fittingly enough, given that the main character is the god of mischief, Disney+ has pulled a trick with the Loki release schedule. The next major Marvel show will premiere two days earlier than expected, on June 9th instead of June 11th.

Episodes will still be released weekly, but on Wednesdays. Disney+ usually drops new episodes and content on Fridays. For instance, Star Wars: The Clone Wars spin-off The Bad Batch premiered on Tuesday, Star Wars Day, but following episodes will arrive each Friday.

Loki is the third flagship Marvel Studios show to hit Disney+, following WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Meanwhile, Disney+ subscribers will be able to watch the next Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Black Widow, starting on July 9th. You'll need to pay $30 for a Premier Access pass to watch it at home early, but all Disney+ members should eventually be able to stream it at no extra cost.

