'Loki' trailer previews a multi-dimensional, time-traveling adventure

Loki, the next major Marvel Cinematic Universe series coming to Disney+, debuts on June 11th. To hype up the god of mischief's fanbase ahead of his return, Disney has released a new trailer, which dives deeper into the plot than a teaser that emerged in December.

The series builds on the events of Avengers: Endgame, in which an alternate version of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) disappears with the Tesseract. He's later apprehended by the Time Variance Authority. TVA official Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) tells Loki that the agency protects the proper flow of time but, with the Tesseract, Loki broke reality. He has to help repair variations in the timeline. Whether he can be trusted is another problem.

It's clear that Hiddleston is continuing where he left off with the title character, bringing his charm and wit to Loki once again. The trailer gives glimpses of some of the large-scale action and visual effects that the six-episode season has in store as well. Like The Mandalorian, WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Disney views Loki as a tentpole series that could draw in even more subscribers.

Soon after Loki arrives on Disney+, you'll be able to catch Black Widow, the first MCU movie in almost two years, in theaters, or on the streaming service with a $30 Premier Access pass.