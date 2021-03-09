Disney+ has more than 100 million subscribers

Less than two years into its existence, Disney+ has 100 million subscribers. According to Deadline , Disney CEO Bob Chapek shared news of the milestone during the company’s annual shareholder meeting. Today’s announcement caps off a period of rapid growth for the platform, with no signs of it slowing down anytime soon. It was only less than a year ago that Disney said the service had 57.5 million customers , and last month that it revealed that it had come just shy of the 100 million mark with 94.9 million customers .

Much of that growth has been thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s fair to say if not for shows like The Mandalorian and WandaVision people wouldn’t be turning to Disney+ to pass the time in the numbers that they have to date. With more Marvel and Star Wars content coming later this year, Disney is well-positioned to keep attracting subscribers to the platform. The service still has a long way to go before it becomes the 200 million subscriber juggernaut that is Netflix, but clearly it's a dominate force in the space.