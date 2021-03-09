Disney+ has more than 100 million subscribers

Less than two years into its existence, has 100 million subscribers. According to , Disney CEO Bob Chapek shared news of the milestone during the company’s annual shareholder meeting. Today’s announcement caps off a period of rapid growth for the platform, with no signs of it slowing down anytime soon. It was only less than a year ago that Disney said the service had , and last month that it revealed that it had come just shy of the 100 million mark with .
Much of that growth has been thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s fair to say if not for shows like The Mandalorian and people wouldn’t be turning to Disney+ to pass the time in the numbers that they have to date. With more and content coming later this year, Disney is well-positioned to keep attracting subscribers to the platform. The service still has a long way to go before it becomes the juggernaut that is Netflix, but clearly it's a dominate force in the space.