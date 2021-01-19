Netflix grows to over 200 million subscribers globally

As the company predicted, Netflix has topped 200 million subscribers, reporting (PDF) 203.66 million paying customers worldwide. Netflix also noted that its original TV shows accounted for nine of the top ten most Google’d series in 2020.

Netflix also plans to roll out the shuffle play feature that picks something for you to all of its customers in the first half of this year. The streamer projects that its French heist series Lupin will notch 70 million views by the end of its first 28 days, and said that over 100 million people have watch The Crown since it launched. Other hits in 2020 included Tiger King and The Queen’s Gambit, with 62 million viewers in four weeks.