Netflix predicts it will hit 200 million subscribers this year

Netflix has just released the results for its most recent quarter (PDF), revealing that it slightly missed its own projections, adding 2.2 million customers worldwide over the last three months instead of the 2.5 million it predicted. The company warned that this might be the case, after subscriptions spiked earlier this year as the coronavirus pandemic forced more people to stay at home and start streaming.

Still, it’s predicting it will add some 6 million customers in Q4 of this year, which would take its worldwide total to 201 million customers. Netflix didn’t directly reference the controversy spun up over its release of Cuties, or the removal of its free trial option, but the company stated that “Retention remains healthy and engagement per member household was up solidly year over year in Q3’20.” If it hits its projections in Q4, then it will easily add more customers this year than it ever has, beating 2018’s record of 28.6 million.