Image credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Netflix plans to boost subscriptions with 48-hour StreamFest

Free Netflix, anyone?
Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
14m ago
In this photo illustration, the logo of Netflix is displayed on a laptop screen and on a smart phone screen in Tehatta, Nadia, West Bengal, India on October 13, 2020. (Photo Illustration by Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

Netflix is planning StreamFest, a two-day event beginning December 4th that makes the streaming service free for those who haven’t subscribed. The event was outed in the code of the Netflix Android app, and the company confirmed the news to Protocol.

According to the details in the code, StreamFest will make the Netflix catalog available to anyone on any device that has access to the service, no payment required. However, there seems to be a limit on the number of active viewers allowed, as there’s a line in the program reading, “Netflix StreamFest is at capacity,” according to Protocol.

Last week, Netflix US discontinued its longstanding free trial program, which offered the service for free for 30 days to newcomers. In contrast, one of Netflix’s biggest competitors, Disney+, ended its free trial program in June, less than a year after launch.

Netflix now has a portal offering a selection of original content to stream for free, including episodes of Stranger Things, Grace and Frankie and Bird Box. With today’s StreamFest news, Netflix representatives are repeating the statement Engadget received last week: “We’re looking at different marketing promotions in the US to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience.”

