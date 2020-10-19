Netflix plans to boost subscriptions with 48-hour StreamFest

Netflix is planning StreamFest, a two-day event beginning December 4th that makes the streaming service free for those who haven’t subscribed. The event was outed in the code of the Netflix Android app, and the company confirmed the news to Protocol.

According to the details in the code, StreamFest will make the Netflix catalog available to anyone on any device that has access to the service, no payment required. However, there seems to be a limit on the number of active viewers allowed, as there’s a line in the program reading, “Netflix StreamFest is at capacity,” according to Protocol.