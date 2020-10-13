Netflix drops its free trial promo in favor of other marketing approaches

As Netflix nears 200 million subscribers globally, it’s shaking some things up when it comes to marketing. In the US it’s offered a free trial period for years — remember when Netflix streaming came bundled with new games? — that gave full access to the streaming library for up to 30 days, but as TV Answer Man points out, that is no longer available.

A Netflix Help page encourages potential users to simply sign up and reminds them that they can cancel at any time, but curiously doesn’t point out the free portal Netflix recently added that contains a selection of shows and movies anyone can watch without paying. As for the competition, Disney+ ended its free trial subscriptions in June.