Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix

Netflix offers a collection of original movies and shows for free

You don't need an account to preview this content.
Nathan Ingraham
4h ago
Comments
150 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Stranger Things
Netflix

Over the last year, Netflix has faced increasing competition from streaming newcomers like Disney+, so the company is taking the somewhat surprising step of giving away some original content for free. Starting today, you can visit a “watch free” page without logging in to Netflix to watch shows and movies including Bird Box, Stranger Things, Grace and Frankie, The Two Popes and a handful of others.

In the past, Netflix has occasionally offered a movie or show for free as a preview — the hit rom-com To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before was available to anyone for about a month, and more recently the company put a bunch of documentaries out for free on its YouTube channel for educators and students. But this is one of the larger-scale releases of its content we’ve seen.

It’s worth noting that only the first episode of shows are available, so you won’t be able to binge-watch the first season of Stranger Things, but there’s enough high-profile material on this page to get people started. If you want to check it out, you’ll only be able to watch it in a browser on a computer or on an Android phone. The free material isn’t available through the Netflix mobile apps, and it doesn’t work on the iPhone’s browser either. But you can’t argue with the price.

In this article: netflix, streaming, streaming video, stranger things, bird box, free, preview, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
150 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Watch ULA abort a rocket launch at the last moment

Watch ULA abort a rocket launch at the last moment

View
Watch a Toyota-backed flying car's first public, piloted test flight

Watch a Toyota-backed flying car's first public, piloted test flight

View
Motorola's latest mid-range phone is a sub-$500 stunner with 5G

Motorola's latest mid-range phone is a sub-$500 stunner with 5G

View
Twitter says Chadwick Boseman's final post is the most liked tweet ever

Twitter says Chadwick Boseman's final post is the most liked tweet ever

View
Samsung says its latest mobile memory is a production breakthrough

Samsung says its latest mobile memory is a production breakthrough

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr