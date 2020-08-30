Netflix offers a collection of original movies and shows for free

Over the last year, Netflix has faced increasing competition from streaming newcomers like Disney+, so the company is taking the somewhat surprising step of giving away some original content for free. Starting today, you can visit a “watch free” page without logging in to Netflix to watch shows and movies including Bird Box, Stranger Things, Grace and Frankie, The Two Popes and a handful of others.

In the past, Netflix has occasionally offered a movie or show for free as a preview — the hit rom-com To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before was available to anyone for about a month, and more recently the company put a bunch of documentaries out for free on its YouTube channel for educators and students. But this is one of the larger-scale releases of its content we’ve seen.