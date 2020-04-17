Netflix puts free documentaries on YouTube for students and teachers

To help teachers and students learning from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Netflix is making a handful of documentaries available for free on its Netflix US YouTube channel. At the moment, there are 10 documentary films and series available, including 13th, Babies, Chasing Coral, Knock Down the House and Our Planet. Each comes with educational resources, like discussion questions, ways to take action and more info. Netflix says it plans to add Q&As with some of the project creators soon.

For years, Netflix has allowed teachers to screen documentaries in their classrooms. Now that classrooms are virtual, it makes sense to share some of that content online. Even with that precedent, Netflix doesn’t make content available for free very often, so this is a bit unusual. Of course, you don’t have to be a student or teacher to view these through the Netflix YouTube channel.